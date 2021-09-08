Itemizer-Observer report
POLK COUNTY — The last Oregon Health Authority report released before the Labor Day Holiday tallied 2,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths, including a man from Polk County.
The latest report brings state’s total to 283,873 cases and 3,272 deaths. Polk County sits at 5,598 total cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
A 64-year-old man for Polk County was reported Friday as Oregon’s 3,267th COVID death. He tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Sept. 2 at Salem Hospital.
Forty-one new cases were reported in Polk County on Friday. The county currently sits 368 cases per 100,000 in population, which translates to a positivity rate of 14.9%
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon was 1,172 on Friday, which is 41 more than what was reported on Thursday. There are 309 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Thursday.
There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 683 total (7% availability) and 309 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,289 (7% availability).
State officials ask that people do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless emergency care is needed.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-testing?.
People are asked to seek non-emergency care from their regular provide or from an urgent care center.
