POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Resource Center is still offering services to those who need it — just with a modified schedule.
“The Polk County Resource Center is an important place for community members to access a number of essential services,” said Brent DeMoe, Family and Community Outreach Director. “The resource center remains open, and is operating with somewhat modified capacity due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.”
Those who need services should call the center at 503-623-9664 ahead of time to set up an appointment, DeMoe said, in an effort to adhere to the social distancing protocols.
When coming in for an appointment, clients are asked to check in at the first floor entrance of the Academy Building, where they will then be directed depending on which service they need.
“The priority of all resource center partners is to continue to provide as many services as possible and promote safety for staff and clients,” DeMoe said. “Please don’t hesitate to contact the resource center directly for any additional questions.”
As long as the center has supplies, the following items are available: Hygiene kits; pet food; emergency food boxes; diapers; access to community mailboxes; gas vouchers, and bus passes.
There is also transportation available between Falls City, Dallas and Monmouth, available through the Polk County Direct Connect, which operates every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Check the center’s website, www.co.polk.or.us/fco for the PCDC schedule.
“Anyone is welcome to utilize the bus to connect to desired locations,” DeMoe said.
In partnership with a number of funding agencies, the Resource Center continues to process funding requests for a variety of needs, DeMoe said, such as: Rental assistance, deposit assistance, co-pays and many other social service needs. All client screenings and intakes will be conducted over the phone.
The Veterans Service Office is still serving clients , through phone and email.
You can connect the VSO officer at 503-623-9188.
