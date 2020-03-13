Free lunch

Central School District

Monmouth/Independence — All five school sites will have meals throughout the weekdays, beginning March 16.

Meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all sites. Children under the age of 18 must be present to receive the meals.

During this timeframe students will receive enough food for breakfast and lunch.

All meals will be grab and go.

Below are the designated pick up locations at each site:

Ash Creek Elementary, 1360 16th St. N., Monmouth

In front of Ash Creek (bus loop)

Independence Elementary, 150 S. 4th St., Independence

Northside of the building on B street (cafeteria doors)

Monmouth Elementary, 958 E. Church St., Monmouth

In front of Monmouth (bus loop)

Talmadge Middle School, 51 S. 16th St., Independence

In front of Talmadge (drop off/pick up area)

Central High School, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence

Eastside of the building by entrance to the Auditorium

Dallas School District 

Dallas School District will be offering “grab and go” lunches with a sandwich fruit and veggies at five sites in Dallas on weekdays during the closure.

“We will be offering this every day of the current closure period from March 16 through March 31,” said Debbie MacLean, the director of fiscal services for Dallas. “Staff will be at the sites to provide bagged lunches from 12-12:30 each day, Monday through Friday.”

In the parking lot locations, a mini bus will be stationed to deliver the lunches. Meals will be provided to school-age children 18 and younger and they must be on site to receive meals.

Locations are:

Lyle Elementary: 185 SW Levens St.

Whitworth Elementary: 1151 SE Miller Ave.

Woodbridge Meadow Apartments: 288 SE Dimick St.

Academy Building (parking lot): 182 SW Academy St.

District Office (back parking lot): 111 SW Ash St.

The Itemizer-Observer will post updates to this story as they become available. The Central School District will post changes and updates to their website and their Facebook page.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.