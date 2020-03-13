Central School District
Monmouth/Independence — All five school sites will have meals throughout the weekdays, beginning March 16.
Meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all sites. Children under the age of 18 must be present to receive the meals.
During this timeframe students will receive enough food for breakfast and lunch.
All meals will be grab and go.
Below are the designated pick up locations at each site:
Ash Creek Elementary, 1360 16th St. N., Monmouth
In front of Ash Creek (bus loop)
Independence Elementary, 150 S. 4th St., Independence
Northside of the building on B street (cafeteria doors)
Monmouth Elementary, 958 E. Church St., Monmouth
In front of Monmouth (bus loop)
Talmadge Middle School, 51 S. 16th St., Independence
In front of Talmadge (drop off/pick up area)
Central High School, 1530 Monmouth St., Independence
Eastside of the building by entrance to the Auditorium
Dallas School District
Dallas School District will be offering “grab and go” lunches with a sandwich fruit and veggies at five sites in Dallas on weekdays during the closure.
“We will be offering this every day of the current closure period from March 16 through March 31,” said Debbie MacLean, the director of fiscal services for Dallas. “Staff will be at the sites to provide bagged lunches from 12-12:30 each day, Monday through Friday.”
In the parking lot locations, a mini bus will be stationed to deliver the lunches. Meals will be provided to school-age children 18 and younger and they must be on site to receive meals.
Locations are:
Lyle Elementary: 185 SW Levens St.
Whitworth Elementary: 1151 SE Miller Ave.
Woodbridge Meadow Apartments: 288 SE Dimick St.
Academy Building (parking lot): 182 SW Academy St.
District Office (back parking lot): 111 SW Ash St.
The Itemizer-Observer will post updates to this story as they become available. The Central School District will post changes and updates to their website and their Facebook page.
