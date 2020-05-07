POLK COUNTY - Today, Polk County Public Health reports 34 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths since May 4.
According to a news release from the PCPH, the current count of COVID-19 cases within Polk County has risen to 75, with four deaths.
The majority of the new cases can be attributed to an outbreak at a long term care facility. Public Health staff are working closely with the Department of Human Services, Oregon Health Authority and the facility to ensure appropriate infection control measures are in place to prevent further spread.
For demographic data that reflects all of the cases, visit the PCPH website, which is updated frequently and now includes the numbers of negative tests and recovered cases.
The number of positive cases in Oregon as of this afternoon is 2, 989, and 121 deaths.
