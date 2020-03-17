DALLAS -- Polk County Circuit Court will operate under new hours, limit in-person appearances, and conduct business in one courtroom until at least March 27.
In response to the situation with the COVID-19 virus and the Gov. Kate Brown's emergency declaration, Martha Walters, the chief justice of the Oregon Supreme Court issued an order imposing Level Three restrictions on all court operations.
"The Chief Justice's Order directs the presiding judge in each judicial district to take specific steps to specifically reduce the number of persons in Oregon's courthouses," read a press release from Polk County Circuit Court. "The chief justice's goal is for the Oregon Judicial Department to do its part to help slow the spread of the COVID -19 virus and to minimize any health risks to court personnel, litigants, representatives, and others who come to our courthouses, while still meeting our courts' obligations to the public."
In accordance with the Chief Justice Order (CJO), the Polk County Circuit Court is implementing the following changes effective Thursday. They are consistent with changes made by other Oregon Courts and will remain in effect until at least March 27.
- The court will be open Monday — Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The public window in Courtroom No. 4 in the Polk County Jail will be open during these times and staff will answer telephone calls.
- There will be a limited number of judges and court staff working on site. All those working will be practicing social distancing.
- All court operations will be handled in the criminal records area and courtroom No. 4, located at the jail.
- Jury trials scheduled during the period of restriction will be rescheduled. The only exceptions are trials for defendants who are in custody on charges that provide them with a statutory or constitutional right to a jury trial.
- All other trials and hearings will be limited. Those will be generally limited to in custody criminal cases, restraining orders and other cases with statutory or constitutional mandates requiring them to be held during the period the Level Three restrictions are in operation. The court may also hold other matters if there is a specific need and the matter can be safely conducted. For any proceedings held, efforts will be made to facilitate either telephonic appearances or social distancing in the courtroom.
- The courtroom will be cleaned and sanitized following court proceedings with in person appearances. Other public areas open for court business will be wiped down frequently and hand sanitizer will be available.
The Court will remain open but will operate under the restrictions set out in the CJO and those listed above.
Staff will continue to accept electronic filings through the electronic File & Serve system; however, it is expected there may be some delay in processing.
Filings will be accepted at the public window in Courtroom 4 during open hours. o The court will answer telephone calls during open hours only.
The court has created a court email address to enable smooth ongoing communication:PLK.Court.Info@ojd.state.or.us. This email will be actively monitored. Use this address rather than calling the court or emailing a specific judge or staff person.
