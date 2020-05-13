Itemizer-Observer
PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported Monday that another Polk County resident died of COVID-19, bringing the total deaths from the disease in the county to six.
Polk County experienced a rise in positive cases last week. The county has 87 people who have tested positive. According to Polk County Public Health, the increase is primarily due to an outbreak in a long-term care facility.
“Public Health staff are working closely with DHS (Department of Human Services), OHA and the facility to ensure appropriate infection control measures are in place to prevent further spread,” read a press release from Polk County Public Health.
The sixth death in Polk County is 91-year-old man, who tested positive on May 2 and died on May 10 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions and is the state’s 128th death reported by OHA.
Statewide, two other people died, raising the state’s death toll to 130, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday, the last update released before press time.
Oregon’s 129th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 9 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla. It is unknown at this time if he had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 130th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 9 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. She had no known underlying medical conditions.
Oregon Health Authority reported 51 new confirmed cases and seven new presumptive cases of COVID-19 to bring the state total to 3,286.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (2), Clatsop (4), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Marion(17), Multnomah (14), Polk (3), and Washington (17).
To see more case and county level data, visit the OHA website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
