SALEM – Polk County will not enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday, and all applications for reopening are on temporary hold due to a spike in new cases Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement on Thursday.
“As we began reopening nearly a month ago, I was clear that reopening Oregon comes with risks, and that COVID-19 case counts would rise. We now see a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in counties across Oregon and it is cause for concern,” Brown said in the statement. “Multnomah County does not currently meet the health and safety criteria to enter Phase I for decreasing hospitalizations, test positivity, and tracing of COVID-19 cases. Other communities – urban and rural – are seeing spikes in case counts.”
She said she is putting all further applications for reopening “on pause" for seven days.
“Think of it as a statewide ‘yellow light.’ Multnomah County will not enter Phase 1 yet and Hood River, Marion, and Polk will not enter Phase 2 yet,” Brown said. “This one-week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus. I will use the data we see in the next week to determine whether to lift this pause or extend it.”
