DALLAS -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Polk County is currently 33 as three new cases emerged since April 14
Fourteen people in Polk County have recovered from the virus and 576 have tested negative for it.
For demographic data that reflects all the cases, please visit the Polk County Public Health website, https://www.co.polk.or.us/ph.
The webpage is updated frequently and now includes number of negative tests and recovered cases. The number of positive cases in Oregon is currently at 2,002, and 78 deaths.
Oregon Health Authority reported 46 new cases of COVID -19 and three more deaths statewide on Tuesday.
Polk County Public Health encourages you to continue following physical distancing and recommendations outlined in the “Stay Home. Save Lives” executive order. If you need to run essential errands, we recommend the following:
• Stay at least 6 feet from other while shopping. Wear a face covering when a 6 feet distance cannot be maintained while running essential errands. • Visit the store during hours when fewer people will be there (early morning or late evening). • Disinfect the shopping cart, use disinfecting wipes if available. • Use hand sanitizer after paying and when you leave the store. Wash your hands with soap and water when you get home for at least 20 seconds. • At home, follow food safety guidelines: clean, separate, cook, chill. There is no evidence that food or food packaging has been linked to getting sick from COVID-19.
We encourage the Polk County community to continue to make a difference in keeping our county healthy and a great place to live, work and play.
For more information: General COVID-19 questions: call 211-information OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus CDC COVID-19 page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html Polk County Public Health: https://www.co.polk.or.us/ph/novel-coronavirus-covid-19
