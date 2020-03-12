POLK COUNTY — Rep. Kurt Schrader's office is collecting data on businesses that have experienced significant losses as a result of COVID-19.
"The purpose is to build a case that reaches the threshold necessary to demonstrate a disaster and seek federal assistance," said Megan McKibben, senior field representative. "For the state to declare a disaster, concrete information needs to be collected."
They are looking for the following information: name of business, what impact they have identified and contact information.
McKibben may be contacted at megan.mckibben@mail.house.gov.
