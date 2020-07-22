Trammart News Service for the Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — He’s a U.S. Navy veteran who loves to take long walks. However, mobility has been a challenge recently for E. Rene Delgado, who often spends his time under the leafy boughs of a tall tree by the Willamette River. The limp in his leg comes from a broken shin, he explained, but his feeling of comfort comes from this special spot.
“I think this is where God wants me to be,” said Delgado, gesturing to the branches above him casting shade. Delgado, who’s called “Red” around town, is known as the unofficial spokesman for the homeless of Independence. Red has been homeless for a dozen years.
Figures for the homeless population in Independence, and across Polk County, are only estimates — but the numbers keep growing. A day-long “point-in-time” study released last year shows a combined count of about 1,500 for Polk and Marion counties, a 20 percent increase over the previous annual tally. And the rise is expected to be even more dramatic this year, as measures to control COVID-19 continue to inflict a heavy toll on the economy.
“People haven’t returned to shopping (at) the locally-owned stores that were required to close during the lockdown and, when they do, they aren’t buying at the level they were before,” noted Lyle Mordhorst, who serves on the Polk County Board of Commissioners. “These businesses are the engine that make our communities run,” he pointed out.
As a result of this significant downturn, a different demographic is likely to face the need for assistance — one that’s new to the county’s safety net, said Brent DeMoe, director of family and community outreach for Polk County. “They’re people who may not have experienced this situation before, and don’t know how to access it,” he said.
However, a new program that’s long been in the planning stages finally is launching — and it’s one designed to put substantially more funding into efforts at solving homelessness. It’s the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance (MWVHA), formed as a “Continuum of Care” organization with a strategic plan for Polk and Marion counties. The consolidation makes sense, according to DeMoe. Previously, Polk County was part of a 28-county group. “Now there’s a groundwork for a two-county region,” he said.
The aim is more federal dollars, particularly from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development – funding that potentially can be sought more effectively by the MWVHA. Will this help people like Red? When asked that question, Delgado shook his head. “I just don’t know,” he said. “Who does?”
In fact, nobody does – not yet. But the newest appointee to MWVHA board, Independence City Councilor Shannon Corr, is determined to see homelessness addressed directly and effectively. She formally agreed to take on the role at a recent city council meeting in Independence. “It was a difficult decision because I have a lot on my plate with a full-time state job and council duties,” she said. However, “if I can help, even in a small way, I think it’s worth taking the extra time to do so,” she said.
As a result of the coronavirus, a large segment of an already at-risk population may be unable to stay in their housing, once the moratorium on rental evictions expires in late September, explained Jimmy Jones, executive director of the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, a private non-profit that administers government contracts to reduce homelessness. ARCHES, which is part of the agency, is the largest housing assistance program in the region; It currently is receiving 200 calls a day from COVID-affected residents of Marion and Polk counties, to try to keep people in their homes, he said.
Homelessness has become a real possibility for people under financial strain who were able to make rent payments before, he stressed. Many people were living paycheck-to-paycheck, and costs of housing were taking far more than the recommended one-third of their earnings. When COVID-19 hit, “a lot of people were just left behind,” Jones said. Unlike the Great Recession, this isn’t directly affecting people with homes that have lost value or those with high mortgages that became nearly impossible to maintain – it is impacting people who already are barely making ends meet, he said.
Unemployment benefits have been hard to get for many who’ve found themselves out of a job, as businesses from bars to beauty salons shut their doors, Jones added. The crisis “laid bare” the striking differences between professions for those who could work from home and conduct meetings on zoom, and those who had to “keep showing up” for jobs that were considered essential but relatively low-paying, in stores like Walmart.
Jones estimated that homelessness will tick up 5%-10% over the months before a vaccine is widely available. “There are going to be long memories of this crisis for the working poor,” he predicted.
In the meantime, County Commissioner Mordhorst, who is serving on the executive board of the MWVHA, said he believes Polk County has the expertise and structure to help handle the effects of the pandemic in the immediate future. The efforts of Brent DeMoe have been “pro-active and amazing,” he said, citing “Gale’s Lodge” in Dallas as an example of veteran housing that went from a mere concept to a full-blown reality in less than two years.
At the “Academy Building” in Dallas, near the city’s downtown, there are a team of people -- led by DeMoe -- who offer an array of free or low-cost resources, from providing emergency mental-health services to helping address unexpected financial setbacks. Even so, much more need lies ahead and “this can’t be over soon enough,” Mordhorst stated. As for Red, he’s been the recipient of community-based help over the years, he said, and it has made “all the difference.”
