Western Oregon Athletes honored for academics
PORTLAND — Nineteen Western Oregon University student-athletes were honored Monday by the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Faculty Athletic Representative (FAR) Scholar-Athlete Awards, presented by Barnes and Noble College.
Earning one of the top academic achievements around, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.85 or better. Of the 19 on the list for the Wolves, cross country/track led the way with seven athletes. Followed by five from soccer, three from football, two from volleyball and one each from softball and basketball.
Here are the WOU athletes on the list:
• Recent graduate Danel Camacho, of WOU’s track and cross-country teams, posted the top GPA of the group with a perfect 4.0 and lands on the GNAC FAR list for the second year.
• Grace Knapp, also a recent graduate was right behind with a 3.99 GPA and earns her fourth GNAC FAR Award. She competed for the track and cross-country teams.
• Track and cross-country athlete Rachel Bayly is a four-time recipient of the GNAC FAR Award. A recent graduate, she achieved a 3.98 GPA.
• Allyson Drury (junior, WOU softball) and Juliana Cameron (sophomore, WOU volleyball) were next and the list as both tied with a 3.97 GPA.
• Jenelle Hurley, WOU track and field, landed on the list in her first season. The true freshman holds a 3.96 GPA.
• Five Wolves tied with a 3.95 GPA: Natalie Legras (2020 graduate, WOU track and field); Alex Qualls (2020 graduate, WOU softball); Hannah Rispler (freshman, WOU soccer); Andrew Tingstadt (redshirt sophomore, WOU football); and Kamahoi Sanchez (redshirt sophomore, WOU football).
• Jillian Greene landed on the list in her first season as the true freshman on the WOU track and cross-country teams. She holds a 3.94 GPA.
• Selene Konyn, a 2020 graduate and member of the WOU soccer team, is a four-time recipient of the GNAC Far Award. She holds a 3.92 GPA.
• Two Wolves tied with a 3.90 GPA in Shay Green (2020 graduate, WOU basketball) and Delaney Smith (sophomore, WOU volleyball).
• Kaitlin Poe is a 2020 graduate and member of the WOU soccer team. She finished her academic career with a 3.89 GPA.
• Keating Hinkley (freshman, WOU football) landed on the GNAC FAR Award list with a 3.88 GPA.
• Michaela Yonkman (junior, WOU track and field) made the list holding a 3.86 GPA.
• Jessica Scott (junior, WOU soccer) rounds out the list for Western Oregon, holding a 3.85 GPA
