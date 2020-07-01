FALLS CITY – There was a brief period of time when the city of Falls City wasn’t sure it had a legally approved budget for 2020-21, but it turns out all requirements have been met.
City Manager Mac Corthell said the issue stemmed from not having enough members on the city’s budget committee this year. City code requires that eight members of the committee, not just a majority, have to approve the budget for it to move forward and be adopted by the Falls City City Council.
This year, there weren’t enough people on the budget committee to have eight yes votes. However, state law requires just a majority of the committee then in office to approve the budget. That threshold was met when the committee approved the 2020-21 budget plan on April 23.
The council adopted the budget anyway on June 8, and waited on the opinion of the city attorney on how to proceed.
“The council has the right to interpret its own rules and they interpreted it to be consistent with the state law, so we may be good to go,” Corthell said, following the June 8 meeting.
If the city attorney’s interpretation was that the city code supersedes state law, then the city would have had to hold another budget committee meeting with the required amount of people to get eight yes votes.
Alas, that was not required.
“It turns out the entire ordinance is pretty out of sync with state law, so (the city’s attorney is) basically saying our ordinance is superseded by the state law, which we were compliant with,” Corthell said. “We will be changing it to reflect state law directly rather than having its own ‘Falls City spin,’ which in this case made it irreconcilable.”
Corthell said the 2020-21 budget continues the work of the previous year’s budget in striving to put the city on stronger financial ground, even taking into account COVID-19.
“While there’s no way around mentioning how COVID-19 has created uncertainty for the economic and physical well being of all, the strides we made to begin this cycle have turn to baby steps, but nonetheless will have positive, lasting impacts on our community for years to come,” Corthell said in his budget message.
He said the city staff and council has completed a citywide “financial conditioning project” improve revenue streams, efficiency and rework the government organization.
“Staff conducted a workload analysis over a period of months and was able to improve efficiency through development of accurate job descriptions and the organization of the physical and digital spaces,” Corthell wrote. “This has allowed the city to reduce employee costs by nearly 10 percent while bringing wages closer to industry average. All of this will allow the city to better retain staff due to clarity of purpose, and wages closer to industry norms.”
Corthell said the city identity previously untapped revenue sources, including charging for the use of the city’s right of way for utilities and systems development charges paid by developers on new construction.
The 2020-21 budget amounts to $3,967,880, with $1.1 million in the general fund, which pays for administration, fire, code services, and parks departments.
“A substantial contingency has been proposed, along with conservative estimates in revenues and expenses,” Corthell wrote. “These measures will provide the city with a firm position from which to take on the uncertainty of our current situation so the citizens of Falls City can rest assured the governmental organization is prepared to turn back hardship, or embrace fortune, whatever may come.”
