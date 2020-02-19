Rachel Brandt, a resident of Dallas, died on Sunday, Feb. 16, in Dallas. She was born on March 3, 1925, in Dallas, the daughter of Edward and Marie Frey. She graduated from Dallas High School. Rachel married Arnold Brandt on Nov. 30, 1945, in Dallas. She worked for the State of Oregon for a time and later JC Penney’s. Rachel was known for her baking, including pancakes, cinnamon rolls and New Year’s cookies and assorted sweets. She entered the Polk County and State Fair with her baked goods. She was featured in a Bisquick television commercial in 1969. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting and sewing. Rachel was a lifelong member of the Evangelical Bible Church and former Church secretary.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Clausen, of Bend, Janet (Tom), of Vancouver, Washington, Beverly Sandau, of Salem; son, Bill (Malia) Brandt; along with 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Arnold, brother, Elmer (Ester) Frey, sister, Florence (Everett) Schirman and grandson Adam Clausen and Shannon O’Leary.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at Evangelical Bible Church in Dallas. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Memorial contributions may be made to Daily Bread Radio Broadcasting or The Gideons International, in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence go to www.dallastribute.com.
