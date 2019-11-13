A timber contractor icon has fallen!
Raymond Cecil Ogden was born Oct. 12, 1927, in Hemet, California. He passed away Oct. 21, 2019, in his home in Dallas, surrounded by his loved ones.
Ray had his 92nd birthday just nine days before he passed.
Raymond moved to Oregon with his family, Alvin and Vera Ogden, when he was 5 years old. He met his wife, Donna Jeane Kemmerer, in Blachly shortly after Donna moved from Nowata, Oklahoma, with her family to Oregon.
They were married almost 71 years.
Ray has spent his whole life in the logging industry. He started out as a timber faller in the Blachly area of Oregon. He then progressed to logging private property and then buying alder stumpage from Georgia Pacific. He became known as the Alder King. When Ray and Donna moved to the Dallas area on Cooper Hollow Road, he again worked as a timber faller for several years for Ed Calkins.
In 1970, Ray started contracting from Wimer Logging out of Albany, running his own crew. He also contracted from Weyerhaeuser, sometimes having as many as 16 loggers cutting for him on different jobs.
In 1990, Ray stopped contracting and again started logging private property. Ray and his only remaining son, Bryan Ogden, worked together. In 1995, Ray and Bryan started a tree removal business, which Ray continued to do up into his mid-80s. He was always in good health and physical condition, until he broke his hip for the second time in January 2017.
Raymond was always a good family man, and the family did a lot of fun things over the years.
Snow skiing was one of the family’s favorite things to do, along with horseback riding and horse camping. Several times Ray took the whole family to Hawaii for two weeks during the Christmas holidays.
Ray was always very involved in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He was church elder for over 35 years, in three different SDA churches. He also gave financially in the buying of the Assembly of God Church on Birch Street in Dallas, which is where the Seventh-day Adventist Church is now located. Ray also served on the school board for Livingstone Jr. Academy in Salem for many years. He believed in supplying his children with a Christian education. He put all his five children through Christian schools. Ray was always there to help others that were in need, or to just give an encouraging word. Ray was always talking to people and would try to encourage and uplift them.
Raymond was a good father and family man and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Donna; daughters Vivian Rabun and her husband Steve, Audrey Ogden, Rusty Martin and Taysia Speer. Raymond’s oldest son Dennis Ray Ogden died in 1971 at the age of 21. Ray has one remaining son, Bryan Ogden, and his wife Tana. Raymond has 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Ray came from a family of 10, and is survived by one sister near Spokane, Washington, Esther Thompson. Bob Chaffee is Ray’s nephew, who has been like a son to him. He has been close by to help. Ray has many, many, extended family members and friends who have been close and helpful – too many to mention.
Raymond’s service will be Nov. 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Dallas Seventh-day Adventist Church, 589 Birch St.
