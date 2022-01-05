Rebecca passed peacefully at her home in the Dallas Retirement Village. She is survived by three sons, one daughter, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Born in Minnesota, Rebecca traveled to Oregon at a young age where she remained and called home. She was a 1945 graduate of Salem High School and graduating from Chemeketa Community College.
As an avid Christian, Rebecca’s faith was prominent in all aspects of her life: painting, sculpting, volunteering, traveling, and sharing time with family and friends.
No memorial service is planned. Burial will be at South Yamhill Cemetery in McMinnville.
Bollman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
