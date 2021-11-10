James Dickason was a long time resident of Dallas until they moved to their daughter and son-in-law’s house in Irrigon. James was born in Hoskins, lived in Corvallis, and graduated from Corvallis High School.
He entered the Navy. When finishing up his tour of duty, James came back to Corvallis area where he met one of the two loves of is life. The first of his life was Barbara Carrick. They were married on Jan. 16, 1954.
They moved to Newberg, where he attended and graduated from George Fox College. They pastored churches in the Midwest until returning to Oregon and settled in Stanfield where he was the city recorder for several years.
They then moved to Dallas and James worked as a realtor, at Walmart, and pastored the Free Methodist church in Fall City until he retired.
He loved studying the Bible. He belonged to the Church of God of Prophecy, the American Leagion, and just joined the Old Guard Riders.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of Irrigon; son Ken (Gretchen) Dickason of Corvallis; daughter Tracy (Randy) Asberry, Lawerence,Kansas; daughter Barbara (Loyal (Bo)) Bossen, Irrigon; eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents Charles and Hettie Dickason; and three brothers and three sisters.
Celebration of his life will be held Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. at the New Beginning Church on the corner of Southwest Ash and Southwest Stump streets in Dallas. Internment will be in Newberg at a later date.
Burns Mortuary in Hermiston is in charge of arrangements.
