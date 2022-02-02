March 12, 1959 - Jan. 21, 2022
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Rich Foster.
Rich was a fourth generation Oregonian who grew up in West Salem. He was the fourth and youngest child of Bill and Clara Foster. Rich spent his youth playing ball in the vacant lot with the neighbor kids, picking berries and beans in the summer, making new friends at the Salem Senators ball games and just enjoying being a kid.
He graduated from South Salem High School in 1977 and Oregon State University in 1981. In December of 1981, Rich was introduced to his eternal soulmate, Cathy Jo Jones. They were married in 1983. Rich and Cathy went on to build a beautiful life together, sharing in both work and play.
Rich kicked off his professional career in radio at KLOO and KFAT stations in Corvallis in sales. He then became sales manager for KSLM in Salem, followed by general manager at KYKN in Keizer. After which, he worked as sales manager for Ashton Photo in Salem.
He built lifelong friendships along the way. Rich appreciated when his brother Stan invited him to become a partner at Public Affairs Research Consultants (PARC) in 1997, where Rich gained experience in community development consulting.
In 2008, Rich and Cathy established Cascadia Consulting Partnership, a grant-writing and community development organization focused on helping to fund projects for nonprofits, municipalities, and tribal governments. Rich was a gifted writer and helped many organizations accomplish their goals and raise the funds needed to complete their projects.
When Rich and Cathy weren’t working they loved spending time at their cabin on the South Santiam River, spoiling their dogs and cats, not to mention nieces and nephews. They also enjoyed going to concerts with dear friends Mike and Sara and Kerry and Dodi. They saw many a Decemberists’ concert together. Rich’s love of music dates back to his youth and a heartfelt rendition of “Bullet in My Shoulder,” which he sang to his first grade class. His encyclopedic knowledge of music and musicians was renowned, just visit his Facebook page.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Clara Foster; parents-in-law Stan and Joan Jones; brother-in-law Mark Forster; and nephew Eric Jones.
He is survived by his life mate of 40 years, Cathy Jones-Foster. Rich is also survived by siblings Cynda Foster (Dave Jarrell); Lynda (Pat) Barrett, Stan (Vanessa Jordan) Foster; siblings-in-law Robert (Darla) Jones; Dian Forster; and Barbara Boggs (Manfred Smetana); 17 nieces and nephews, and 24 great nieces and nephews.
You left us too soon but your warmth and caring will live on in the hearts of those that loved you. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
