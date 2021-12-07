Richard Kevin “Rick” Domaschofsky, a resident of Salem, Oregon, died unexpectedly on Nov. 28 in Salem Hospital.
Rick was born on June 4, 1957, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of James and Esther Domaschofsky. Rick attended schools in Dallas.
On Oct. 31, 1968, Rick was riding with his mother and brother Karl in their car in Dallas when they were involved in train accident that claimed the life of his mother and brother. Rick was severely injured in the accident. Rick endured much pain through his life from this tragic loss.
He graduated from Dallas High School in 1975. Rick enjoyed living on the family farm. He loved animals. He enjoyed feeding and caring for the cows, pigs, and goats on the farm.
Rick had various jobs throughout his life, including working as a flagger and as a security guard.
His family remembers Rick’s incredible memory, in fact he had the best memory in the family, regarding family history names and dates and how to find friends and family.
Rick loved to laugh had an amazing sense of humor which was enjoyed by many. He was also a master in telling jokes. Throughout his life he made many friends.
He is survived by his brother James (Cindy) Domaschofsky of Dallas; sister Kim Marie (Rod) Minor of McMinnville; along with 10 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. at Salt Creek Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory with family go to www.dallastribute.com Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.