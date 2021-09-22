FALLS CITY – Richard Milton Bowman passed away on Sept. 17 at the age of 88.
He was born Aug. 26, 1933, in Falls City, Oregon, to Ross and Helen Bowman. “Dick” as he preferred to be called, attended and graduated Falls City High School. He married his High School sweetheart Patricia Ames on Oct. 9, 1954. He served as Postmaster to Falls City for many years until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat on Nov. 13, 2009. Dick is survived by his daughter Cynthia Bathke (Ervin); sons Michael W. Bowman, Douglas M. Bowman and Richard R. Bowman; his brother-in-law Phillip Ames, all of Falls City.
He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even a great-great-grand-child. Dick enjoyed taking long drives on country roads less traveled, meeting new people along the way and offering hope and encouragement to all he met.
He will be greatly missed here, but has been welcomed into his new Heavenly home by those who have preceded him.
Death has been swallowed up by victory!
Private services will be held. Assisting the family is Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.