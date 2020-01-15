Richard Edwin Norman, 83, of Rickreall, Oregon, went home to be with his family in heaven on Jan. 8, 2020, after fighting a long battle with COPD.
Richard was born Aug. 17, 1936, in Iowa, to Edwin and Grace Norman. Richard farmed in Rickreall for many years. He was a member of Oak Grove Church.
Richard is survived by his wife Sandy, married for 62 years; his sister Marjorie Henton; his three children Jeff Norman (Theresa), Rhonda Herbert (John), Bob Norman (Penny); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in West Salem. Refreshments to follow.
We would like to thank Willamette Valley Hospice and Tokarsky house, for their care in his last days.
