Rex Pico died on Nov. 2, 2021 in Salem. He was 72.
He was born in Kansas City, Missouri. His family moved to Reno, Nevada, soon afterwards and he was raised there.
He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War where he received the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry.
He married Jean Sorokpud on Feb. 12, 1971, and they had one child Alfred X Pico before they divorced. He later married Anne Horgan on June 21, 1986, and they had six children Matthew, Shanna, Jessica, Charity, Andrew and Sarah and five grandchildren.
He especially loved Jesus Christ. He served as a Sunday school teacher for the youth at Dallas Calvary Chapel until his death.
His greatest joy was his family and he was a loving husband and father. He was an entrepreneur and ran several small businesses during his lifetime including a ranch in western Montana where his children grew up. In his later years he moved to Cache Valley, Utah, to care for his father-in-law and then to Rickreall and Dallas, Oregon, where he worked as a professional truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and parents Alfred Joseph Pico and Frances McConnell Pico and siblings William “Billy” Pasko, Pio Pico and Dolores Pico-Boyd.
He is survived by his wife Anne Pico; his children Matthew Pico, Shanna Hill, Jessica Pico, Charity Kliewer, Andrew Pico and Sarah Pico; and five grandchildren; his first wife Jean Mazejy; and son Alfred Pico; his brother John Pasko; and sister Judy Pasko.
A memorial service is to be held at Dallas Calvary Chapel on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. All who knew him are welcome and casual attire is encouraged. Private family interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Memorials can be made to the Alpha Omega Institute https://www.discovercreation.org/.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
