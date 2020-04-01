Richard “Rick” Anthony Bunselmeyer, 48, passed away on March 25, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1971 to Walter and Roberta Bunselmeyer in Springfield, Missouri.
After winning the Master Craftsman award from Dana Junior High in San Pedro, California, Rick spent his adult life in Oregon and graduated Chemeketa Community College in 1994 with a degree in automotive technology. He then worked in the plastic manufacturing industry for over 25 years.
Among Rick’s hobbies were fishing, listening to music, and collecting cars. He loved having friends and family members over for barbecues, and working on various handiwork projects on his house. Rick was incredibly smart and could fix any problem that arose. He put family members first and always made sure they were taken care of and loved.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Bunselmeyer; his three children Alyssa, Anthony and Katie; his granddaughter Maleyah; his brother Douglass Bunselmeyer; and two nieces and seven nephews.
A memorial service will take place in the future. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
