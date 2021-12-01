Richard “Rick” Craig Colton, 66, passed away in LaPine Sunday, on Nov. 21, 2021.
Survivors include his wife Deby of LaPine, Oregon; son Jim of Willamina; daughter Jennifer of Willamina; son Travis of Tillamook; along with five grandsons; brother Doug of Willamina; and sister Sandy of Peachtree City, Georgia.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at Sheridan Mennonite Cemetery. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com.
