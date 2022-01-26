Richard Scott Foster Jan 26, 2022 Jan 26, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard Scott FosterJan. 21, 2022Richard Scott Foster, 62, of Salem died Jan. 21, 2022. Restlawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home is caring for the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Scott Foster Funeral Home Salem Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe queen of weight lossAshlynn Winter WeathersHarden faces more charges in separate trialPolice report for Jan. 19Police Report for Jan. 26Jimmy Earl RowdenMayor outlines his goals for Dallas in 2022Highway 18 records two fatalities in three daysGrand Ronde woman dies in Highway 22 accidentMad for MX Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest News Mad for MX Oregon could ration medical care as largest wave of pandemic hits the state Grants available for historic properties and archaeology projects Community notebook Jan. 26 MWVCA receives $1.2 million grant to support youth homeless programs Historic cavalcade wagon finally finds its place at new Heritage Museum site Commissioners approve $2 million to expand rural broadband service Mayor outlines his goals for Dallas in 2022
