Richard Whitlow, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, died at home surrounded by family on Friday, Dec. 10.
He was born on Aug. 10, 1941, in Dallas, Oregon, the son of Edward and Dorothy Whitlow. Richard graduated from Dallas High School in 1960. Richard worked at the Atlas Sawmill in Falls City for a time.
He married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Barbara Arney on Nov. 16, 1962, in Dallas.
Richard served as a Reservist in the United States Marine Corps from 1963 until his honorable discharge in 1967. He was part of Company C, 1st Battalion, 2nd Infantry and received his training at Camp Pendleton, California. He achieved the rank of staff sergeant.
Richard worked in the woods for a short time, then in 1962 went to work for Willamette Industries at the sawmill in Dallas. He worked there for 41 years and became the quad saw operator.
Richard enjoyed hunting, shooting and reloading, fishing, and camping. He had many memories of hunting in Silverlake and Sumpter, and fishing trips to East Lake. Richard enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing golf, tennis and pool.
He enjoyed watching sports, especially if it involved his son, Todd and later his granddaughter Zoe. He was especially fond of watching Zoe and her softball teams through the years. Richard enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two older brothers; his father who died in a logging accident in 1945; and later his mother. He is survived by his wife Barbara; son Todd (Wendy) Whitlow; granddaughter Zoe; and brother Ellis (Debbie) Whitlow.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willamette Valley Hospice or the Dallas Food Bank in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
