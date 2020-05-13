Richard Clarke Yetter was born in Seattle, Washington, on April 23, 1937 to Cecil and Elsie Clarke Yetter. He spent his early years in Wenatchee, Washington, where he developed the bird hunting and fishing skills that served him throughout his life. The family settled in the Parkrose area of Portland, where Richard was a star wrestler at Parkrose High School and was well-regarded by his classmates. He matriculated at the University of Oregon and joined Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After graduation, Richard was drafted into the Army and spent his military service at Fort Riley in Kansas.
Richard met his wife, Carol Johnson, while doing graduate work in psychology at University of Oregon. They married in 1965. Richard used his academic and army training to work successfully in personnel administration, first at what would become the Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, then at the Department of Transportation in Salem, where he retired as the labor compliance officer. Additionally, he owned Central Oregon Greenhouses in Bend.
Richard and Carol were long-time season ticket holders at Autzen Stadium and attended nearly every bowl game; Richard, since the 1958 Rose Bowl. They also enjoyed other sporting and campus events in Eugene. Once a Duck, always a Duck!
Richard was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Thomas and William. He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Brook; daughter, Katheryn; and son-in-law Eric Morton.
Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the University of Oregon, College of Liberal Arts. Friends are asked to raise a glass in his honor and toast his memory.
No funeral arrangements are being made.
