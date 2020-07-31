RICKREALL – Drivers may want to avoid the area around the intersection of highways 99W and 22 (Rickreall interchange) on Tuesday and Wednesday night.
The Oregon Department of Transportation will begin the Rickreall interchange portion of the Highway 22 repaving project on Tuesday night, which may cause significant congestion.
This portion of the project will be completed on Wednesday night.
Detour signs will be in place, but drivers are asked to take an alternate route, if possible, to avoid the area.
This pavement preservation project includes:
- Repaving the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 22 at the Rickreall Interchange, between mileposts 15 and 20.
- Repaving the ramps at the Rickreall Interchange.
- Bridge rail updates at Derry Bridge and Mud Slough Bridge.
- Possible access improvements for adjacent properties.
The project will be completed by this fall and is estimated to cost $7.7 million.
For more information: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=20129.
