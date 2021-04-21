Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Polk County will be moved back up to the high-risk category Friday after the COVID-19 case rates rose 2 ½ times since March 27.
County Health Officer Jacqui Umstead delivered the bad news to the Polk County Board of Commissioners Tuesday at its regular meeting. According to Oregon Health Authority numbers, as of Tuesday, Polk County’s case positivity rate was at 200.1 cases per 100,000, up from 77.2 three weeks ago, and the positivity rate was at 5.4%, an increase from 2.4%.
Rates of positive COVID-19 cases are up statewide — from 104.1 cases per 100,000 March 27 to 195.4 and 5.1% positivity rate, up from 3.3%. Nearby Marion County’s numbers are similarly up, from 117.3 cases per 100,000 to 205.6 and up from 3.6% to 6.9%.
Umstead explained Polk County avoided moving back to the extreme risk category due to a new state metric.
“It actually would push us into extreme risk, except now the state has a new hospitalization trigger that is statewide,” Umstead said. “When I was in contact with the state yesterday (Monday), the trigger had not been met.”
According to the state, to meet the new metric, there must be COVID-19 positive patients occupying 300 hospital beds or more and a 15% increase in the seven-day average over the past week.
Commissioner Mike Ainsworth pointed out the last three weeks have been terrible compared to the three weeks prior, and wanted to know if Umstead had an explanation for the rise in positive cases. Umstead said there were a few different factors.
“Spring break and Easter is one of them. So, small get togethers tends to be where we see a lot of cases. Those people then tend to bring it home to their families or to work,” Umstead said. “We’re also seeing some variants in the community that are more contagious. So that is a factor as well.”
She added that although the number of Polk County residents who have gotten a vaccination has risen to more than 31,000, that could also be contributing to others relaxing their safety measures because there are vaccines in the community.
Polk County total COVID-19 cases has now risen to 3,461, with five hospitalizations.
For the period of April 4-17, the three highest ages groups testing positive, occurred in ages 19 and younger, with 42, 30 among 20- to 29-year-olds and 29 for ages 30 tp 39.
Of the 86 new cases reported during the week of April 11, West Salem had 21 cases, 27 were in Dallas, Independence had 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.