Dec. 18, 1953 – Jan. 3, 2022
Robert Alan Willits was born on Dec. 18, 1953, and passed away on Jan. 3, 2022.
Known then as “Big B.” Bob was the third child of Calvin “Wayne” Willits and Carol Faye Willits from Silver Creek, Nebraska.
When he was three, his parents moved to Bellflower, California, seeking a better and more predictable life than farming. Bob spent his childhood playing with dozens of cousins and neighborhood kids going on many weekend outings to the desert with the dune buggies, waterskiing at Lake Tahoe, fishing with his Uncle Dutch who was like a dad to Bob.
One of his first jobs was working for Norm Reeves HONDA unpacking the motorcycle crates from Japan and assembling the bikes. That’s likely when he developed a love for motorcycles. He built them, rode them, repaired them, raced them and ultimately collected them.
Bob graduated from Bellflower High School in 1972 where it is reported all the girls loved him and he was voted “Mr Flirt.”
He moved to Oregon in 1977 seeking a more rural life. He converted an old school bus into a comfortable home. And boy could he cook! Friends in Falls City remark that Big B could smoke a turkey like nobody else!
Bob was married briefly to Linda and his niece Allison recalls that wedding in Reno quite well because Bob provided her first gin and tonic and showed her how to use the slot machines. She was just under 21 years old by five years.
While Big B never had any children of his own, he takes credit for raising Cassandra who recalls the wonderful 10 years Big B spent with her mom Sherri. They traveled to many car shows in their VW Camper van and he began collecting German cars, Porsche, VW Busses, and Karmann Ghia’s.
Big B would form a blues band and travel around Oregon playing for fans who loved him. He leaves dozens of guitars to show his love of music. He loved all things vintage and antique. He welcomed and entertained many guests for hours with his slot car race track and miniature villages.
Big B was a collector and the most valuable collection he leaves behind is the multitude of friends he gathered in the 40 years he spent in Falls City, Oregon, a place he called Paradise.
Big B is predeceased by his parents and a brother Daniel Wayne.
Big B is survived by nieces Erin Kushner and Allison Willits of Temecula, California; dozens of first cousins all over the USA; and a sister Betty Brewer in Arizona.
However, Big B’s heartfelt “family” resides within the community of Falls City, Oregon. He was known by all, he was loved by all, he will be missed by all.
A celebration of life will be held for Big B at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Mountain Gospel Fellowship Church . 257 N Main St
Falls City, Or, 97344.
The party will last until 3 p.m.
