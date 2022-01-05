Robert “Bob” Henry Severance was born on Aug. 16, 1930, in Olympia, Washington, to Henry Allan and Hazel Irene (Johnson) Severance. He passed away on Dec. 11, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon, at age 91.
He was married to Barbara Bernice Farny at Grace Presbyterian Church in Highland Park, California, on May 19, 1953. Barbara’s brother Robert had brought Bob home to see the Rose Parade in 1951 while on leave from the U.S. Navy, their first date included a light plane flight.
Bob graduated from Olympia High School in Olympia, Washington in 1949. He attended and graduated from Coyne Radio School, Chicago, Illinois, in June 1950. Bob enlisted in the Navy in August 1950 and was Honorably Discharged in May 1954 as an Electronics’ Technician Second Class (ET2), having served primarily on the USS Cree, ATF-84, in the North Pacific.
After Bob had finished his Navy service, Barbara and Bob lived in Orange, California, then moved to El Paso, Texas, in 1955, before moving to Olympia, Washington, in 1957. After their second child arrived, they moved to Salem, Oregon, in 1961 where they continued to live in the Willamette Valley area the rest of their lives, finally settling in Independence, Oregon, since 1977. He retired from the Northwest Natural Gas Company as an electronics technician in May 1993. Health concerns in 2020 prompted a move to McMinnville, Oregon.
Flying was a passion for Bob. He logged his first flight on June 9, 1947, in a Taylorcraft BC-50 and went on to get his private pilot and instrument certifications. Bob and Barbara bought property at the Independence Airpark next to the Independence Airport and built a house in 1976 with an attached hanger with the help of the family. They joined the Oregon Flying Farmers and through the International Flying Farmers attended several conventions all over the U.S and Canada. He was a past president of the Oregon Flying Farmers as well as the Oregon Flying Farmers Man of the Year in 1986 and 2004. Camping, boating, fishing, and travel, including several cruises, filled in the rest of the time between flights.
Bob was active in the community as well, serving as a member of the Independence City Council, May 1981 to December 1994, and as Director Polk County Fire District No. 1, 1985 to 1993. He was a volunteer at the Independence Heritage Museum and attended the Independence First Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children Darrell Severance (Yvette), Karl Severance (Kena Avila) and Cheryl Strowger (Robb); nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Hazel Severance; his brother Allan Severance; and his wife Barbara Severance.
Private graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
