Robert Francis Quarterman Sept. 20, 1923 — Feb. 24, 2020 Mar 11, 2020

Robert Francis Quarterman, 96, died on Feb. 24. Robert was born Sept. 20, 1923, to George and Betty Quarterman in London, England. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
