Robert Heriford, Sr. died in the arms of his wife, Betty, of 53 years at their Buena Vista home on July 28, 2021. During the last week of his life, we were both fortunate to have the love and support of family present, daughter Ginger and husband Jeremy; son Arron and husband Jason; grandson Thomas and wife Amanda; and the very active great-granddaughter Elli; and our third musketeer Jane Kazemier along with surviving son Robert Heriford Jr.; and granddaughter Victoria.
Robert was an honest, kind and loving man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, weightlifting. His interest in ecology had blossomed into the construction of a butterfly exhibit for all to enjoy. He took pleasure in providing education through extensive interactive classes to the delight of young and old. His declining health forced its closure, but he went on to fill his time with sedum propagation, at which he excelled. Soon, we all came to appreciate the care, attention and the beauty his plantings provide.
As weather permitted, evenings often included having a “toddie” on the parapet, his homemade wines always in attendance. He will live forever in our hearts and in the beauty he created.
I want to thank Willamette Valley Hospice as they were incredibly helpful and supportive as well as Bollman Funeral Home for their sensitivity. www.dallastribute.com.
