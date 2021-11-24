Robert passed away Nov. 13 at the age of 60. He was born to Robert and Alma Sue Farquhar. He later was raised in Hanford, California.
He became a Police K9 officer for the city of Corcoran, California. When he retired, he moved his family to Coos Bay and then to Dallas, Oregon.
He worked in sales at McMullin Chevrolet. Robert loved deep sea fishing, video games, dogs and most of all politics.
Robert was a wonderful, loving, caring husband, father, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Alyson and brother Barry. As Robert would say, “Let’s go, Brandon!” He will be missed.
Services will be Monday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
Delmer Scott
Jan. 30, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2021
Delmer Scott passed away in his Independence residence on Nov. 12, 2021 at the age of 87. Delmer was born on Jan. 30, 1934 in Mt. Grove, MO to Roy and Mary Hester Scott. Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family.
