Robert Sparks Keen, age 59, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. He resided in Jefferson, Oregon for the last 13 years. He was born April 29, 1961 in Las Cruces, New Mexico and lived there until age 11 when the family moved to Independence, Oregon. He worked summers on local farms during his high school years in Independence. For the last 10 years Bob worked as a bulk milk hauler for LTI Inc.-Milky Way, transporting milk from farms to dairies. Previously, he was a manager/supervisor for various garden product companies in the Willamette Valley, a building contractor, and a heavy equipment operator/mechanic. In 2013 Bob married the love of his life, Joy Robbins. His two daughters, Crystal and Darcy, were his pride and joy.
Bob enjoyed fishing, camping, BBQ grilling, gardening and all things outdoors. He especially enjoyed camping by the Rogue River with his wife, Joy, and salmon fishing trips with his brothers, Doug and Tim. He could build and repair just about anything, and often upgraded his home and yard with salvaged materials and creative flair. His mechanical skills kept family vehicles running, and his quick-witted comedic skills kept everyone laughing. He welcomed guests with open arms, and often urged them to stay for dinner. He loved home and family with all his heart, and treated many friends as family.
Robert is survived by his wife, Joy Keen of Jefferson, daughters Crystal Keen of Redmond and Darcy Keen of Independence, step-daughter Tisha (James) Swift of Aumsville, step-son Austin Robbins (Marie Ballance) of Salem, grandchildren Carson Swift, Taylor Swift, and Rusty Robbins, sisters Robin Keen (Steve Valley) of Albany and Victoria Keen DeGuire of Bend, brothers Douglas (Jennifer) Keen of Springville, Utah and Timothy (Cindy) Keen of Dallas, Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary L. Davis and Daniel L. Keen, Jr., brother-in-law Robert DeGuire, and nephew Robert Timothy Keen.
No memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the National Foundation for Cancer Research athttps://nfcr.org/ or the charity of your choice.
Weddle Funeral Services of Stayton is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.