Robert Stephen Danielian, 66, born March 28, 1955, died in his sleep Nov. 12, 2021.
Robert was born in Fresno, California, to Stephen and Agayne Danielian, who preceded him in death.
Robert is survived by his wife Jeanette; daughter Rosanna Chapman (Scott); son Robby; granddaughter Gracie, all from Dallas, Oregon; brother Roy (Martha), Winona Lake, Induaba; sister Karen Sproul, Warsaw, Indiana; sister Diane Danielian, Fresno, California; uncle John Arakelian (Carole), Dallas, Texas; and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Robert grew up in Fresno, California, in a strong, generous, loving Armenian family. As the oldest brother, he utilized his great skill of practical jokes. He loved playing sports, especially baseball and soccer.
Robert attended Fresno City College where he studied photography. He transferred to Western Baptist College where he was on the soccer team, served as intramural director, and shot many outstanding photos. At WBC Robert forever claimed to be the originator of the infamous Annual Turkey Trot. During these years, Robert stealthily honed his skills at practical joking. Robert also made some of the best life-long friends anyone could ever have.
College was where he met the love of his life, his wife of 42 years, Jeanette Balsbaugh. They enjoyed outdoor activities: fishing, camping, hiking. Then came their kids! Rosanna and Robby were adopted in 1989. He fell in love with his children and absolutely loved being their dad.
Robert worked many years for the Salem Boys & Girls Club as a program director, coordinating many youth sport teams and training coaches to instill strong values in players. He got his master’s degree in counseling from George Fox University. He then worked as a school counselor for Salem-Keizer school district for 25 years. He positively impacted kids and families at Haysville and Middle Grove Elementary Schools, and Whitaker and Adam Stephens Middle Schools. He also spent countless weekends and weeknights at the psychiatric crisis center, making a huge difference for hundreds of hurting people.
Robert was a die-hard Raiders fan, much to the annoyance of his life-long friends. He loved interacting with his friends and family and was a master at connecting with people, making them feel loved and valued.
Robert loved and enjoyed life, but also suffered several hardships. Robert experienced two life-threatening and live-altering medical events: acute-severe pancreatitis in 2008, and open-heart surgery followed by many complications in 2018-19. He was a fighter but these events led to very limited mobility. Although Robert loved being a school counselor, he was no longer able to work and had to retire early.
Over the past three years, though very physically challenged, Robert kept in contact with many friends by sending encouraging texts and messages. He was great at sharing his insights and wisdom, asking good questions and listening.
Robert loved his family, his friends, Mount Herman, and Men’s Roundup and Robert loved Jesus. He had a strong faith since childhood. This faith remained consistent throughout his life as he served his Lord. He was always grateful for the sacrifice made by Christ on his behalf. Now that he is in heaven, his faith has become sight and his body has been made new. Everything broken has been restored!
Contact Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center for service details www.dallastribute.com 503-623-2325.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.