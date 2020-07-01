Robin Darlene Breckenridge, 59, of Salem, Oregon passed away June 24, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on Aug. 8, 1960 to Dorthy & Charlie Williams.
She is survived by her sons Jeremy Johnson, Michael Johnson, Travis Griffin & Joshua Williams; sisters Vera, Brenda & Belinda; grandchildren, Tayler, Jeremiah, Nichole, Sapphire, Logan, Destiny, Brianna, Mikey. She will be deeply missed.
Memorial arrangements will be at Farnstrom Mortuary, 410 Monmouth St. Independence, OR 97351 on Tuesday, July 7th at 2 p.m.
