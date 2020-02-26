Ronald Arthur Swartzendruber, 48, died at Salem Hospital on Feb. 19, 2020. Ronald was born March 1, 1971, to Aurthur and Jackie Swartzendruber in Upland, California.
Services are being planned.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. To leave an online tribute: FarnstromMortuary.com.
