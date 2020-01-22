Ron Carroll was born on Sept. 25, 1932, in San Jose, California, to Herbert Carroll and Melba Metzger. Together with Barbara Davis, he had four children: Robert (Diane), Vicki, Terri (Robert) and Rori (Theresa).
In 1989, he married Jan Johanson and they had 30 happy years together in Paradise, California, and at the airpark in Independence.
Ron served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952, where he was stationed in Korea, but because of his accomplished skill in playing the trumpet, he proudly played in the 6th Army Band. Ron then worked for Pacific Bell phone company for 32 years before moving to Paradise.
Ron was a fun-loving man who lived to build and fly airplanes, and ride motorcycles. He was particularly adept at buying and selling them, and owned many of each in his lifetime. Ron was always ready for a ride or a flight whenever a buddy would call and suggest another adventure. He also loved golf, bridge and travel. He and Jan took many fabulous trips to Europe and Asia.
In addition to his loving wife, Jan, and his four children; Ron is survived by four stepchildren: Lane (Rinda), Peggy (Warren), Mark (Beth) and Peter; and many treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves many friends, one of whom, Jack Hinkle, he’d known since grade school. They remained best friends to the end.
Services will be held at Farnstrom Mortuary on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., 410 Monmouth St., Independence. Private interment will be at Fir Crest Cemetery.
Ronnie, may you be dealt a small slam on your first bridge hand in heaven, ride and pilot through green valleys and blue skies and birdie your first hole in an idyllic golf course.
