Ronald Edward DeVolder, 75, of Monmouth, Oregon, died unexpectedly on Dec. 7, 2021, at Salem Hospital.
Ron was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and a proud alumnus of Western Oregon University (WOU). He served on the WOU Foundation and alumni boards, was an Alumni Award of Excellence recipient and a Golden Wolf. His generosity impacted nearly every corner of campus including the food pantry, Veterans Resource Center, athletics, music and, most notably, the DeVolder Family Science Center.
Ron was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Portland, Oregon. He attended Holy Family Grade School and met his early mentor captain Frank Gillard who helped him build his first wooden boat and inspired a lifelong love of the water.
Ron moved with his mother, younger brother and sister to Portland in 1956. He played countless hours of youth ice hockey and learned woodworking skills from his maternal grandfather.
He graduated from Cleveland High School in 1964. Ron enrolled at the Oregon College of Education (now WOU) in 1964. With funds running low and housing in jeopardy, he saw Monmouth Fire Chief Don Milligan building closets in the fire station and offered his help. Ron’s woodworking skills and drive impressed the chief and Ron found himself with a bunk, firefighter training and a lifelong friend in Chief Milligan.
He graduated OCE in 1968 with plans to teach biology. He enlisted in the Army instead. Ron served in Vietnam from 1969-70 in the 365th Aviation Brigade, earning a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with a “V” device for valor. He served out his four-year tour with the 4th Infantry, Ft. Carson, Colorado.
Returning to Oregon, Ron began work for Roberts Motor Company Kenworth truck dealership in Eugene in the parts department. His ability to work with spreadsheets, and people, soon emerged and he rose to become company president until retirement in 2013. Under his leadership, Roberts grew to include dealerships in Portland, Eugene, Medford and Redmond.
He met his wife, Norma, in 1982. Norma’s two young sons, Matt and Levi, were embraced as his own and Ron was incredibly proud of them and his grandchildren. He was also quite proud of Norma’s career as a nurse and they would later direct significant gifts to the pre-nursing program at WOU.
Their marriage created a partnership that continues to bless those around them. Ron was a fervent WOU football and softball booster. DeVolder tailgates were famous – complete with a WOU Wolves painted trailer. Ron and Norma often accompanied the women’s softball team on road trips from Texas to Hawaii holding his unique “hotel tailgaters.”
While he appreciated their athletic success, he was particularly proud of their academic accomplishments. In 2013, Ron’s love of the water led to the purchase of a 32-foot Nordic Tug they christened “Florian,” the patron saint of firefighters. Florian docked in Bellingham, Washington, and welcomed dozens of guests aboard each summer to cruise the San Juan Islands. The best thing about Florian, Ron would say, was sharing it with others, often those who were hurting. He and Norma made extraordinary efforts to invite and accommodate many in need of peace or healing. Florian was sold in 2020 to a former firefighter.
Ron lived his joys.
His family and friends mourn his passing with gratitude and love.
Ron is survived by his wife Norma of Monmouth; his sons Matt (Rosa) Sieg of Salem and Levi (Natalie) Sieg of Claremont, California; grandchildren McKenna and Dylan Sieg of Salem, Mason, Clayton and Nash Sieg of Claremont; sister Janelle (John) Pilmer of Portland, brother Gerry DeVolder of Atlanta, Georgia; in-laws Roseanne (Ron) Boitz and Clifford (Janis) Gordon of Monmouth, Dianne Hulford of Ferndale, Washington; extended family, and countless friends throughout the country. Ron was preceded in death by his mother Mary DeVolder, father and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Pacific Room, Werner University Center, Western Oregon University. Casual dress. Live stream available. See calendar. wou.edu for details.
Memorials may be directed to the Ron DeVolder Memorial Scholarship, WOU Foundation, 345 Monmouth Ave. N, Monmouth, OR 97361 or by making a tribute gift at wou. edu/give.
Full obituary available at www. farnstrommortuary.com.
