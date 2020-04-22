A celebration of Ronald’s life will be planned at a later date.
Born to Ted and Marian Dillman on March 4, 1933, in the small logging town of Snoqualmie Falls, Washington, during the Great Depression.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, and sister Valerie Pierce. He is survived by a daughter Joan Roark-Haddon of Myrtle Point, Oregon, sons Craig Stewart (Jeannie) of Dallas, Randy Stewart of Sublimity, Oregon, and Murray Stewart (Paige) of Philomath, Oregon, ten grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Farnstrom Mortuary is caring for the family. Memories and condolences at FarnstromMortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.