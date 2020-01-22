Ron was born to Bobby Warren and Ethel Warren (Kronk) in St. Louis, Missouri. He spent most of his young life in and around Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. He loved to spend time at his grandparent’s house where he and his siblings had many fun times. Ron passed away at home with loved ones and friends by his side after a three-year battle with ALS.
Ron moved to Oregon in the early ’80s and developed a love for the Pacific Northwest. He loved to go camping, fishing, and to ride his bike all over Oregon and most of the United States. He would ride his bike back to Missouri every couple of years or so to see his family and visit old friends. He worked as a CAN and an in-home caregiver. He never turned down a friend in need and helped anyone who asked.
Because of his diagnosis of ALS, he chose to donate his body to science to help others fight this debilitating and deadly disease.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Debra, and brother Donald. He is survived by his stepmom June Warren, of St. Louis; and his sisters Linda Wolk (Jim) of Ste. Genevieve, Mary Green (Steven), of Pensacola, Florida, and Lisa Warren, of Ste. Genevieve. Also, brothers Thomas Warren, of St. Louis, Matt Warren (Sheila), of Ste. Genevieve, Mark Warren, of St. Louis, and Mike Warren (Sherry), of Illinois. Ron’s family will be holding a service in Missouri later on this year.
