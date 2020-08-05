Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Central School District is preparing to start the school year with comprehensive distance learning.
At this point the district is building two models: a hybrid which combines on-site and online instruction and a comprehensive online program.
Because of state guidelines handed down on July 28, students in both models will do remote learning at least through November.
“Central has partnered with Fuel Education to create a CSD 13J Virtual Learning Academy, which will give us the tools to provide a rigorous online education for all students, whether they participate in the pathway of hybrid or the pathway of online only,” CSD Superintendent Jennifer Kubista told parents in an email Thursday. “It also will give us the flexibility to flow in and out of online-only learning as the health metrics demand.”
The district has been working since March to help students without internet access.
They partnered with the cities of Independence and Monmouth, Western Oregon University and Monmouth-Independence Network for a rural broadband capacity grant through Business Oregon.
Independence City Manager Tom Pessemier updated councilors at their July 28 meeting about the award.
“The grant amount that was awarded to essentially to Independence, Monmouth, Western Oregon University and Minet was $239,810,” Pessemier said. “That was the exact amount that we asked for.”
Business Oregon created the program with CARES Act fund received by the state “to support broadband projects targeting unserved and underserved areas,” according to its website.
“As we’ve been going through the COVID-19 process, one of the things every school district has been struggling with is how do they get the distance learning and how do they especially get teaching into the homes of those who are somewhat disadvantaged,” Pessemier said. “So this money will connect all of the 162 students the district has identified within the cities of Independence and Monmouth to broadband. There are a number of places, especially apartment complexes, that do not have the opportunity to use Minet and this will actually provide a physical connection to Minet through the fiber system. We should be able to have every student inside Central School District who’s in city limits have access to that.”
He said they allocated some of the money to the lifeline program to pay for the services offered.
“We’re working with the school district to figure out a way to carry that on after Dec. 31 when we can’t utilize those monies for that as well,” Pessemier said.
Through the grant, the cities and schools will create 20 fixed-location hotspots, he said.
“There are people that live outside the city limits of Independence and Monmouth who need distance learning as well and this is a somewhat convenient way to allow them to come to a place and get access,” Pessemier said.
He said communication with the district was key.
“If we didn’t know what the school district needed and we didn’t know what the gaps were, we wouldn’t have known how to put something forward and there’s no way we would have been competitive for this grant,” he said.
Councilor Jennifer Ranstrom-Smith asked Pessemier to put hotspots at the locations where the district serves free meals.
Pessemier said that will be part of the conversation.
“Everybody will be part of this conversation," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.