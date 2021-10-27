Ruth Ophelia Campbell, 71, a resident of Falls City, died of cancer at her home Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on June 15, 1950, in Norfolk, Virginia, the daughter of Aden Jr. and Ophelia Lowery.
On March 30, 1968, she married Colin James Campbell. Ruth did various things through her life that always involved caring for people. She was an Avon representative for 25 years, a foster parent, a hardware owner, a housewife, and worked in various other retail and hospitality industry jobs. Recently she worked at the Dallas Walmart for 10 years and was sought out by many for her outstanding knowledge and caring attitude.
Her last occupation was in health care as an in-home caregiver. Ruth and Jim have lived in Falls City since 1996 and moved from Mohave Valley, Arizona. She was an amateur radio operator “KC7CDM,” a cake decorator, and enjoyed baking and cooking for her loving family.
She also enjoyed decorating her house for all the major holidays. She is survived by her husband Jim of Falls City; son Colin Timothy (Michele Warner) Campbell of Gilbert, Arizona; and daughter Tammy Kay (Joseph) Wright of Independence; along with her four grandchildren (“Ellie”, “Alex”, “JJ”, and Leif) which she loved with all her heart.
Also surviving is a brother Aden Lowery III; and sisters Dale Nokes and Carla (Lynn) Hulford.
Private arrangements are being cared for by the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. www.dallastribute. com . In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the West Valley Hospital Foundation or the Ronald McDonald House.
