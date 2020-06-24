Ryan Cecil Sarff 59, of Dallas Oregon passed away June 15, 2020 At Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland with his family by his side. He was born in The Dalles, Oregon to Derril L. Sarff and Jean A. Sarff on February 05, 1961.
He grew up loving playing all sports spending his days playing with his friends. His love for sports led to coaching to his children in their youth sports. He found faith at a young age and served as a comfort and guide throughout life bringing others closer to the lord.
He was raised and graduated in Dallas, Oregon after school in 1980 he enlisted in the United states Navy and served till 1986. He married the love of his life Cindy L. Sarff on Jan. 4, 1981. They had 3 wonderful children who were the greatest joy of her life.
He worked most of his life as a chef and was very proud of the work he did and passed on his passion of cooking to his children. In 2015 he had the joy of helping his son Christopher compete in a cook off and win a food cart in memory of Cindy named Cindy Lous BBQ.
His greatest joy in life was being a grandfather and spending time with his nine grandchildren as much as possible watching them grow and spoiling them.
He was predeceased in death by Cindy L. Sarff 3-11-11, Brother Blake Sarff 3-4-10 and father Derril L. Sarff 12-25-96. He is survived by Son Christopher Sarff of Salem, Daughter Sarah Sarff of Independence and Daughter Cassie Lynn Sarff of Salem, Oregon. Mother Jean A. Sarff of Dallas, Oregon, Sister Leanne Keen of Winder, Georgia and Jeanna Nipp of Dallas, Oregon.
Burial Service at the Dallas Cemetery, 2065 SW Fairview Ave. Dallas OR, 97338 on Friday, June 26 at 11 am.
A Celebration of life will be held Friday at the Dallas City Park from 12:30-3pm at the Seibert/Fredrickson Memorial Shelter. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
