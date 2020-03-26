SALEM - Salem Health is pausing testing for COVID-19 and influenza in outpatient clinics and in their emergency rooms until further notice due to limited supplies.
It began testing for COVID-19 at three of its clinics on March 16.
"While we are working hard to secure additional collections kits and other supplies, we must preserve these resources for hospitalized patients only," read the press release.
According to the press release, Salem Health's community respiratory clinics will continue to stay open to treat patients with symptoms who do not need to be admitted to the hospital. These clinics can be reached by calling 503-814-0099. Patients needing care for non-respiratory symptoms are encouraged to schedule a virtual visit by calling 503-814-4400.
