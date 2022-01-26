Santos E. Rodriguez

Sadly, Santos E. Rodríguez, of Independence, died Jan. 20 unexpectedly in the comfort of his home with his beloved wife by his side.
Born June 19, 1947, in Robstown, Texas, to his parents Manuel and Gloria, he grew up with his many siblings, working hard from just the young age of five.
In 1961 he left the cotton fields, marbles he won, teachers he shot in the behind with spit wads, and came to Oregon.
When his wife Patty of 56 years first saw him, she told her friend, “I’m gonna marry that man.” Later she did. The two were inseparable, had three children whom were his life and gave him purpose to protect. He carried many tricks and trades.
He worked over 30 years for Detroit Ranger station, his second home and family. He could talk on and on about forest fires, “climbing the mountain,” and share a new story you’d never heard.
If he wasn’t talking he was taking a “little nap” eating an orange or something salty, watching news, the Dallas Cowboys or baseball, “home run!” Calling someone to say snow was falling in the cascades, finding a deal on a truck or calling his sister’s to tell them how ugly they are, watering the cement or you as you walked by, at Hi-School Pharmacy causing troble, trying to steal a kid because he loved them, asking at Franko’s “hey buddy, give me a $5 fill up, put it on your tab!” Pulling hair, pinching, teasing, putting food in people’s carts they would later pay for, picking up coins from the ground, or better yet, making mom do it, He might have been at the bank, asking for free money, and oh, the nicknames, Lurch, stretch, babe, bologna, Pork, fat butt, Webster, Mahone, Phyllis, kahuna, pimple butt, chona, fatso, chubby, princess, Pork chop, Matilda, skinny bones, pop, Moe, Homer, Patterson, Hazel, Blondie and Nacho.
He left, leaving his wife, children, both grandchildren and great. He really loved each and every one of you as well as his brothers and sisters, family and many, many friends.
He left how he would have wanted. His impact on us and the world is forever with us. “Que el Riche Valens descansa en paz con Díos. We love you Dad.”
