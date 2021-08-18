Sarah Marie Tipton, 41, a resident of Dallas died at her home.
She was born on March 11, 1980 and died on August 13, 2021.
She is survived by her father Gerald Tipton of and a brother Jonathan Tipton of Beaverton.
The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the fam
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.