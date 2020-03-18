Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Schools are closed, but districts are making sure children in the community are fed. Monday morning, a week before spring break was scheduled to start, workers prepared grab-and-go meals for school-age children 18 and younger.
Alex Singer, Central School District director of food services, said they were preparing 100 bags each of breakfast and lunch, and were prepared to make more if more kids showed up.
They ended up handing out 249, which is 10 times what they normally do during a break, he said.
At press time, Singer said they were on track to double that number on Tuesday. People were in good spirits, some even donning leprechaun hats for St. Patrick’s Day, he said.
The recommendations for social distancing were practiced at each phase of preparation and distribution.
Three staff members prepared the food in the cafeteria — in different areas. They filled coolers with the labeled paper sack lunches and breakfasts before they left the area.
Different staff members picked up the coolers and two other staff members waited with the coolers outside the front of the school for people to come and pick up what they needed.
At each step, workers washed or sanitized their hands and then wore gloves.
The district will adjust the number of meals made as necessary, Singer said.
“This is the first time we’ve had to deal with something like this,” he said.
Singer has been with the district for almost three years and has 19 years of experience in school food service.
“We have a great team here,” he said. “We’re going to be flexible and we’re going to be safe.”
Meals are being provided for school-age children younger than 18 at the following locations in Polk County:
Central School District
Monmouth/Independence — All five school sites will have grab-and-go meals on weekdays, beginning March 16.
Brown bag breakfast and lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at all sites. Children under the age of 18 must be present to receive the meals.
During this timeframe students will receive enough food for breakfast and lunch.
All meals will be grab and go.
Below are the designated pick up locations at each site:
Ash Creek Elementary: 1360 16th St. N., Monmouth
In front of Ash Creek (bus loop)
Independence Elementary: 150 S. 4th St., Independence
Northside of the building on B street (cafeteria doors)
Monmouth Elementary: 958 E. Church St., Monmouth
In front of Monmouth (bus loop)
Talmadge Middle School: 51 S. 16th St., Independence
In front of Talmadge (drop off/pick up area)
Central High School: 1530 Monmouth St., Independence
Eastside of the building by entrance to the Auditorium
Dallas School District
Dallas School District will be offering “grab and go” lunches with a sandwich fruit and veggies at five sites in Dallas on weekdays during the closure.
“We will be offering this every day of the current closure period from March 16 through March 31,” said Debbie MacLean, the director of fiscal services for Dallas. “Staff will be at the sites to provide bagged lunches from 12-12:30 each day, Monday through Friday.”
In the parking lot locations, a mini bus will be stationed to deliver the lunches. Meals will be provided to school-age children 18 and younger and they must be on site to receive meals.
Locations are:
Lyle Elementary: 185 SW Levens St.
Whitworth Elementary: 1151 SE Miller Ave.
Woodbridge Meadow Apartments: 288 SE Dimick St.
Academy Building (parking lot): 182 SW Academy St.
District Office (back parking lot): 111 SW Ash St.
Perrydale School District
Breakfast and lunch will be available for pickup at the school, 7445 Perrydale Road, Amity, during the first week of the closure. Delivery is available for those who can’t pick up meals. Call 503-623-2040 if you need this service.
Falls City School District
Grab-n-go meals will be available on what would have been school days this week and March 30-31 at the Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St., from 9 to 10 a.m. Meals include both breakfast and lunch. Delivery is available, call at 503-787-3521.
Superintendent Art Houghtaling said the district may offer meals during spring break and will make a decision later this week.
