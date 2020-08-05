Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY – Local schools will begin the 2020-21 year with students attending school entirely online after Gov. Kate Brown announced new COVID-19 metrics required for in-person classes to resume.
“The metrics released today will give our public schools, private schools, and communities the opportunity to make sound decisions based on the latest science and health data,” Brown said during a July 28 press conference announcing the new guidance. “They make a clear connection between the spread of the disease in a community, and statewide, and when a school may resume, or must halt, in-person instruction.”
Districts have been preparing plans for school reopening, with models for in-person, online and hybrid (a combination of in-person and online) instruction included.
The guidance issued was developed by doctors and health experts at the Oregon Health Authority, working with education experts at the Oregon Department of Education and the Early Learning Division, Brown said.
In-person classes in any form, including hybrid instruction, require the following conditions be met:
• Countywide (conditions must be met three weeks in a row)
• Ten or fewer cases per 100,000 people over 7 days
• Positive tests of 5% or less over 7 days
• Statewide (Must be Met Three Weeks in a Row)
• Positive tests of 5% or less over 7 days
Under some circumstances, in-person instruction of K-3 students or at rural and remote schools with enrollment of fewer than 100 students can resume if the following conditions are met:
• Fewer than 30 cases per 100,000 over 7 days
• Positive tests are 5% or less over 7 days
• COVID-19 is not actively spreading in the school community
• School districts are in compliance with sections 1 through 3 of Ready Schools, Safe Learners Guidance, the state’s requirements for reopening schools.
Brown said if in-person classes were to resume, schools need a plan to quickly shift back to online-only learning if COVID-19 cases increase above certain thresholds.
She said schools should begin planning for shifting to online instruction when:
• 20 cases or greater per 100,000 over 7 days
• Positive tests are 7.5% or greater over 7 days
The switch must be made when:
• 30 or more cases per 100,000 over 7 days
• Positive tests are 10% or greater over 7 days Following Brown’s announcement of the new metrics, local school districts responded by revealing plans to begin classes online this fall.
Central
Central School District scheduled several virtual community meetings this week regarding its distance learning options. At this point the district is building two models: a hybrid which combines on-site and online instruction and a comprehensive online program.
CSD Superintendent Jennifer Kubista sent an email to families on Thursday giving some details about the planning process information about the virtual meetings.
The district partnered with Fuel Education to create a CSD 13J Virtual Learning Academy, she said.
“CEA leadership as well as other teacher-leaders are part of the Instruction subcommittee who recommended the Fuel Education for approval,” Kubista said.
That program will “give us the flexibility to flow in and out of online only learning as the health metrics demand,” she said.
“As we have shared since last spring, our goal is to keep our current staff whole,” Kubista said. “Although we are in Comprehensive Distance Learning to start the 2020-21 school year, we are still building toward a hybrid model to bring students and staff back into the building when it is safe.”
Representatives from the Central Education Association and the Oregon School Employees Association are part of the district’s subcommittees that are working through the Ready Schools Safe Learners guidance from the state.
“Our amazing administrative team has been working all summer learning, building, adapting, and adjusting our plans as new guidance comes out from the governor, the Oregon Health Authority, and the Oregon Department of Education,” Kubista said. “Their roles will be to continue supporting students, staff, and families in the new learning environment as well as to continue to collaboratively build our pathways (Hybrid and CSD 13J Virtual Learning Academy) knowing that changes will continue to come.”
Kubista said the new pathways of learning are not just being led by the administrative team. “We have amazing employees and community partners working in subcommittees as well as student and family voices asking us questions, sharing ideas, advocating and continuing to be our partners as we build toward the 2020-21 school year,” Kubista said.
Dallas
Dallas School District plans to hold school online for all students at least through the first quarter, ending on Nov. 13.
School is scheduled to begin on Sept. 14. officials said even though students will not meet in-class, at least at the beginning of the year, the fall will be smoother than what occurred when schools were shut down in the spring.
“We believe this direction from ODE will help protect the safety and welfare of our students, educators and community,” said Superintendent Andy Bellando. “Rest assured, our plan for Comprehensive District Learning this fall will far surpass what you experienced this spring.”
The district will use the Canvas Learning System for its distance learning program.
“This enhanced method of lesson delivery will give our teachers the ability to create engaging lessons and interact more actively with students,” Bellando said. “When it is safe to do so, we will return to a hybrid system where students attend school for two days per week and access distance learning methods the other three days.”
Bellando said the district will continuously evaluate guidance and metrics through the fall to begin the transition to a hybrid model following Nov. 13.
The district has a forum scheduled for Aug. 6 to update parents on plan. The forum is via zoom, and is at 6 p.m. For more information see Dallas School District COVID-19 updates on the district’s website at www.dallas.k12.or.us.
Falls City
In a letter to students and families sent on Thursday, Falls City Superintendent Art Houghtaling said district staff is disappointed that it won’t be able to teach students in person at the beginning of the school year.
“This decision was not made by us. It was made by the state.” Houghtaling said. “The decision to start with Comprehensive Distance Learning is a requirement, not a suggestion.”
Houghtaling said the district hasn’t decided how long it will use distance learning for students, but will continue to evaluate moving to a hybrid or in-person model once school begins.
“Following the guidance of OHA and ODE, we will begin evaluating transitioning to an in-person or hybrid learning model throughout the fall,” Houghtaling said. “We are having conversations with staff and the school board about how long we will be doing distance learning for most grades. As soon as that date has been set, we will let you know.”
For more information or updates, go to the district's Facebook page.
Perrydale
If conditions allow, Perrydale Schools will shift to a hybrid model on Oct. 5 at the earliest.
In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Eric Milburn said the plan is to have the hybrid model in place for two weeks before resuming full in-person classes.
He said that parents will have the option of choosing all distance learning.
“This will also be aligned with the onsite learning their peers are completing,” Milburn said. “We know that this uncertainty is challenging for students, families and staff. We know an onsite model brings many concerns for families. We are doing the best we can in this environment to keep students and staff safe and provide quality education for all students. We will continue to prepare, respond, and adapt to conditions and guidelines that we know will continue to change in the weeks ahead.”
Once in-person classes resume, students will placed into cohorts.
“Dividing students into stable cohorts for onsite learning keeps exposure and contact limited, allows for social distancing and helps with contact tracing where there is a confirmed case of COVID-19,” Milburn said.
Students will be checked for symptoms every day they attend.
The school day will be from 7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Meals will be served in classrooms and students will have assigned entrances to use when arriving and leaving the school.
Reopening plans and a survey for feedback are available on the Perrydale website, www. perrydaleschool.com.
