DALLAS — U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader will host a roundtable of Polk County community leaders from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at The Academy Building, 182 SW Academy St., Room 212, Dallas.
